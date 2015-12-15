Transportation Package Failure Impacts Local Governments

The failure of the Oregon Legislature to reach agreement on a transportation package will continue the challenges city and county governments face to maintain roads.  The lack of a package doesn’t change what local governments have now, but Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege points out that going into the session a study by the Association of Oregon Counties showed the states’ counties needed an additional $834 million per year as a group to deal with roads.  Oregon Governor Tina Kotek expressed her disappointment in the failure of the Legislature to advance a transportation package, and did not rule out calling a special session on the subject.

