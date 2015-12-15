Transportation Funding Central To Oregon Legislative Session

The Oregon Legislature gathered Monday for its 35-day short session, with transportation funding figuring to be front and center. 52nd District Representative Jeff Helfrich says his goal is to make sure maintenance and preservation of roads come first in whatever the Oregon Department of Transportation receives, adding no matter what occurs, there will be cuts. One of the focuses of the early weeks of the session will be an effort by Democrats to move a vote on a referendum to repeal the gas tax increase passed last year from November to May.