Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest And Meth Seizure

A traffic stop on Interstate 84 in The Dalles on Friday led to an arrest of a 48-year-old man and the seizure of about ten pounds of methamphetamine. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team suspect Theodore “Teddy” Jokinen of supplying large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Central Oregon. The Dalles Police Department initiated the traffic stop on Interstate 84 near milepost 85 for a speeding violation. A K-9 from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found the odor of narcotics. Pollock says a court-authorized search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Jokinen’s cellular phone, and additional evidence related to drug trafficking were seized. Jokinen was taken to the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.