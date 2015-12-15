Time Running Out To Get Ballots In

Time is ticking down to get ballots in for Tuesday’s election. Ballots need to be dropped off at official dropboxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday, or be postmarked by Tuesday if mailed. To find out where dropboxes are located, visit County websites for details. Highlights on Tuesday’s ballot in Oregon include the Governor’s race, and Congressional and legislative seats. In Wasco County, there are County Commission races, along with mayoral and City Council seats up for grabs. In the City of Hood River, much discussed bond measures for a new police station and housing issues will be decided. Klickitat and Skamania County ballots both have Commission seats on the ballot, with a contested Sheriff’s race in Klickitat County, along with Congressional and legislative positions, and some statewide ballot measures.