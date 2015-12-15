Three Taken To Hospitals After Highway 97/14 Accident

Three people were transported to area hospitals after a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highways 97 and 14 in Klickitat County on Friday afternoon. According to the Washington State Patrol…a car driven by a 22-year-old Yakima man was stopped on southbound Highway 97 attempting to turn left onto eastbound Highway 14. The car turned in front of a westbound pickup truck, resulting in the collision. The driver of the car was taken to Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale for treatment of injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old Vancouver man, and a passenger, a 23-year-old Yakima woman, were taken to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge in The Dalles. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.