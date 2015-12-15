Three Injured In Monday Morning Accident On Highway 197 Bridge

Three people were injured in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way in The Dalles on Monday morning.

According to The Dalles Police Department, the accident involved an Oregon State Police Fish and Game K-9 unit and two commercial vehicles, an unloaded log truck and a semi-truck and trailer.

Two OSP troopers were injured an taken to Portland area hospitals, and are in stable condition.

The driver of one of the commercial motor vehicles was also injured and transported to a medical facility

The K-9 was not injured.

The intersection was closed for most of Monday.

The Dalles Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are asking for anybody who has information regarding this crash to call them at 541-296-2613 and reference case number D26-0261.