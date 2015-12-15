Three Fires In Clackamas Ranger District

Firefighters are responding to three fires on the Clackamas Ranger District of the Mount Hood National Forest.

The Mitchell Fire, near Shellrock Lake, is estimated at 10 to 15 acres. A helicopter dropped water on the fire yesterday, and smokejumpers hiked into the wilderness to assess and begin building fireline. Two additional crews are working on hose lines. Several areas are closed, including Forest Roads 5830 and 4610-240, Hideaway Lake Campground, and Shellrock Campground. Lake Harriet remains open.

The Austin Fire is burning on steep slopes north of Forest Road 46, west of Forest Road 4630. Helicopters are dropping water, and additional firefighting resources have been ordered. An accurate acreage estimate is not yet available because of smoke and fire growth. Forest Road 46 is closed between Forest Roads 63 and 466, along with Forest Roads 5720 and 5710.

The Narrows Fire is estimated at about five acres. The fire is in steep terrain with hazardous snags, making access difficult for ground crews. Helicopters continue making water drops, and officials say the fire is currently threatening very little.