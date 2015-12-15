Three Arrested After Hood River Traffic Stop

Hood River Police arrested three people on drug and weapons charges and outstanding warrants following a Monday traffic stop. According to the Hood River Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle for speed and lane violations and observed a passenger concealing items underneath his seat. Officers found a stolen firearm, daggers, a taser, and multiple bindles of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The passenger, an adult male, was also found to be a felon who had multiple warrants in two jurisdictions. A second man was taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. A third occupant was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.