Those Impacted By Rowena Fire Feeling Personal Toll

It has been just over one year since the Rowena Fire, and for those who lost their homes as a result of the blaze, it has been a whirlwind as they seek to rebuild not just their residences but necessary infrastructure.  And for some, the personal and emotional toll has begun to add up.  Rowena Long-Term Recovery Group co-chair Kelly Howsley Glover says they are trying to provide support and provide mental health resources.  Those who went through the Rowena Fire and would like support can email rowenarecovery@mccac.com or go to rowenarecovery.org.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK