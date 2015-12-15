Those Impacted By Rowena Fire Feeling Personal Toll

It has been just over one year since the Rowena Fire, and for those who lost their homes as a result of the blaze, it has been a whirlwind as they seek to rebuild not just their residences but necessary infrastructure. And for some, the personal and emotional toll has begun to add up. Rowena Long-Term Recovery Group co-chair Kelly Howsley Glover says they are trying to provide support and provide mental health resources. Those who went through the Rowena Fire and would like support can email rowenarecovery@mccac.com or go to rowenarecovery.org.