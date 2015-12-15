The Link To Make Service Adjustments After Measure 120 Failure

The Link Public Transit says it will make a couple of service reductions in the wake of the failure of Measure 120. In a statement, the agency said that beginning July 4, its South Wasco County Shuttle Service will be reduced from two days a week to Tuesdays only, and office hours will transition from seven-day operations to Monday through Friday only. The statement indicated The Link, like many transit agencies across Oregon, is facing financial challenges related to stagnant or reduced available funding, and with the defeat of Measure 120, operational adjustments are necessary to maintain long-term service sustainability within projected budget levels. Those with questions and concerns about the change can call The Link at 541-296-7595.