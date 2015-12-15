The LINK To Introduced Redesigned Routes On September 13

The Link will introduce redesigned bus routes in The Dalles, known as the Blue and Red Deviated Fixed Routes, effective September 13. Operating weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on an hourly schedule, officials with The Link say the new bi-directional design will provide a faster, more efficient route within The Dalles by eliminating stops on the outskirts and offering travel in both directions. The Link will continue to serve Water’s Edge and Port of The Dalles through its Dial-a-Ride service. Updated printed brochures and an online version will be available a week prior to the effective date at the LINK’s website at mcedd.org. Frequent riders are encouraged to consider the Gorge Transit Pass, which offers unlimited travel on fixed route service offered by The Link, Columbia Area Transit, Mt. Adams Transportation Services, and Skamania County Transit. They are available at gorgepass.com.