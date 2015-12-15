The Link Offers Annual Dial-A-Ride Pass

The Link Public Transit announced it will offer an annual $80 Dial-A-Ride pass for unlimited Dial-A-Ride service within Northern Wasco County, including The Dalles, Mosier, and Dufur, starting December 1.  The agency said the pass is open to all riders, and is especially beneficial for seniors and people with disabilities.  Riders are encouraged to book at least one day in advance, with the rides available on a first-come, first-served basis.  The pass will also act as a regular GorgePass to ride all fixed-route services provided by The Link, Columbia Area Transit, Mt. Adams Transportation Services, and Skamania County Transit.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK