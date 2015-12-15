The Link Offers Annual Dial-A-Ride Pass

The Link Public Transit announced it will offer an annual $80 Dial-A-Ride pass for unlimited Dial-A-Ride service within Northern Wasco County, including The Dalles, Mosier, and Dufur, starting December 1. The agency said the pass is open to all riders, and is especially beneficial for seniors and people with disabilities. Riders are encouraged to book at least one day in advance, with the rides available on a first-come, first-served basis. The pass will also act as a regular GorgePass to ride all fixed-route services provided by The Link, Columbia Area Transit, Mt. Adams Transportation Services, and Skamania County Transit.