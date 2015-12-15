The Hoot Has A Good First Run

The Hoot appears to have been a success. Festival co-direct Rian Beach told The Dalles City Council on Monday night that the community music festival over the weekend at a number of locations in downtown The Dalles was busy all three nights, with full houses at the concert venues. Beach added he thinks there was a positive economic impact with a large number of out-of-town visitors. Beach told the Council they will present an economic analysis of the weekend in a few weeks. He also said the goal is to make The Hoot an annual event.