The Hoot Has A Good First Run

The Hoot appears to have been a success.  Festival co-direct Rian Beach told The Dalles City Council on Monday night that the community music festival over the weekend at a number of locations in downtown The Dalles was busy all three nights, with full houses at the concert venues.  Beach added he thinks there was a positive economic impact with a large number of out-of-town visitors.  Beach told the Council they will present an economic analysis of the weekend in a few weeks.  He also said the goal is to make The Hoot an annual event.

