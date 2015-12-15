The Dalles WWTP Discharge Back In Compliance

The discharge to the Columbia River from the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant returned to compliance with permit limits for E. coli as of Friday evening. The average of five samples taken throughout the day on Thursday at the City discharge point to the river were within limits. The delay in reading out the test results was due to the 24-hour incubation time that the test requires. Recent Columbia River samples show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation. Signs placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River to warn of contaminated water have been taken down. Questions can be directed to the The Dalles Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.