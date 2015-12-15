The Dalles Wastewater Plant Back In Compliance

The discharge to the Columbia River from the The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant has returned to compliance with permit limits for E. coli as of Friday night. A statement from the City says the average of five samples taken throughout Thursday at the City discharge point to the river were within limits. The delay in reading out the test results is due to the 24- hour incubation time that the test requires. Recent Columbia River samples show that E. coli levels at the sample locations were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation. Signs that had been placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, to warn of contaminated water, were taken down on Saturday morning.

.