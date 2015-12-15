The Dalles Wastewater Effluent Exceeds Plant Limit For E. Coli

The Dalles Public Works Department says tests on Tuesday showed discharged effluent exceeds the municipal wastewater treatment plant’s limit for E. coli due to incomplete disinfection. In a statement this morning, Public Works says several resamples over the following 24 hours confirmed the treatment process is not under control. City officials say the cause of the exceedance is unknown. The ultraviolet disinfection process has been ramped up to maximum capacity in an attempt to compensate for partially treated effluent. The frequency of sampling has been increased until E. coli counts are back within permit limits, and they will also be taken at locations in the Columbia River to determine the effect on water quality in the river. Signs have been placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch saying “Warning – Contaminated Water – No water contact” and give phone numbers to call for information. The Department is communicating with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.