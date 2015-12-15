The Dalles Tree Grant Applications Begin

The Dalles Beautification and Tree Committee is now taking applications for the fourth year of its Residential Tree Grant program. The tree grant program provides support to residents within The Dalles city limits to enhance their properties with carefully selected trees that beautify neighborhoods while providing environmental and economic benefits. Assistance is limited to two trees per property owners, subject to availability. Priority will be given to applications proposing tree planting near schools or along walking routes to schools, affordable and senior housing developments, within public rights-of-way, and in areas of The Dalles with lower tree canopy coverage. Applications will accepted through August 1, and will be reviewed by the City’s Beautification and Tree Committee. The application form is available at thedalles.org.