The Dalles Tree Grant Applications Begin

The Dalles Beautification and Tree Committee is now taking applications for the fourth year of its Residential Tree Grant program.  The tree grant program provides support to residents within The Dalles city limits to enhance their properties with carefully selected trees that beautify neighborhoods while providing environmental and economic benefits.  Assistance is limited to two trees per property owners, subject to availability.  Priority will be given to applications proposing tree planting near schools or along walking routes to schools, affordable and senior housing developments, within public rights-of-way, and in areas of The Dalles with lower tree canopy coverage.  Applications will accepted through August 1, and will be reviewed by the City’s Beautification and Tree Committee.  The application form is available at thedalles.org.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK