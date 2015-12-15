The Dalles Tourism Plan To Be Put Together

As part of its new tourism promotion contract with the City of The Dalles, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will undertake the process of putting together a Destination Development Plan.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says she had already submitted an application with TravelOregon before the contract was awarded to get a $93,000 grant to get a contractor to help them with putting together the plan.  She says a committee of stakeholders would look at branding and who the visitors to The Dalles are, and use that to develop a plan to grow tourism in a positive way.  If the Chamber doesn’t receive a TravelOregon grant, Farquharson says they will seek other funding sources to put the plan together.

