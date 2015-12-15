The Dalles To Consider Changes To Housing Rules

The City of The Dalles is proposing changes to its housing rules aimed at creating more housing options and speeding up approvals for some projects. The proposal would allow duplex alternatives like triplexes, fourplexes, cottage clusters and townhouses in low-density residential zones. The city also wants to simplify the approval process for eligible projects with one to four homes, generally moving review into the building permit process. Projects with five or more homes would still require a separate site plan review. The changes build on The Dalles’ Housing Production Strategy, adopted last year, and are intended to support homes at a wider range of sizes and prices. The City Planning Commission is scheduled to consider it December 3, with City Council review planned for January 25. Residents can review details and share feedback at thedalles.gov/HousingUpdates.