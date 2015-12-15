The Dalles To Clean Stormwater Catch Basins In October

During the month of October, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning stormwater catch basins throughout the City. Cleaning catch basins allows for efficient drainage into the storm water conveyance system. Crews will begin working from the east side of town toward Dry Hollow Road next week. By the week of October 6, crews expect to work from the west side of town toward Cherry Heights Road. Catch basins between Dry Hollow Road and Cherry Heights Road located south of 4th Street will be cleaned the week of October 13. Work will occur on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked to park so that the catch basins are accessible during these hours. Temporary traffic controls may be put in place during work on any given catch basin. If you have questions, call The Dalles Public Works office at (541) 296-5401.