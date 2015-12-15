The Dalles Taking Apps For Local Government Academy

The City of The Dalles is now accepting applications for its 2026 Local Government Academy.  The free program gives residents an inside look at how city government works through presentations, facility tours, and discussions with city staff and elected officials.  Participants will learn how city departments operate, how decisions are made, and how to get involved through elected office or service on city boards and commissions.  The academy meets Wednesday evenings from September 9th through October 28th.  To apply, you must live within The Dalles city limits, be at least 18 years old—or be a nominated high school student—and be available to attend all sessions.  Applications are due by Friday, August 14th.   More information and the online application are available at thedalles.gov/LGA.

 

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