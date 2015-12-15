The Dalles Public Works Continues Catch Basin Work

The Dalles Public Works Department is cleaning stormwater catch basins throughout the city through October 2. Crews began the work last week. This week, beginning today, crews expect to work from the west side of town toward Cherry Heights Road. Next week, crews plan to clean catch basins between Dry Hollow Road and Cherry Heights Road, south of Fourth Street. Work is scheduled each day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked to park in a way that keeps stormwater catch basins accessible during those hours. Temporary traffic controls may be in place while crews work. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution in work areas and follow all temporary traffic-control devices. The city says cleaning the catch basins helps maintain efficient drainage into the stormwater system and protects property and the environment. For more information, contact The Dalles Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.