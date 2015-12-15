The Dalles Public Works Being Hydrant Flushing

The Dalles Public Works will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city over the next few weeks.  Fire hydrants are flushed in order to clean out deposits, sediments and rust from distribution pipelines, minimize water quality problems, test fire protection water pressures, exercise hydrant valves, and identify hydrants needing repair or replacement.  Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid driving or walking through the water coming directly from a hydrant while it is being flushed.  Occasionally main flushing causes water flowing from a tap to be discolored from stirred up sediment or milky white caused by tiny air bubbles.  Although discolored water won’t make you sick, you might want to flush the pipe by running the water for several minutes before drinking or washing.  If the water does not clear, contact The Dalles Public Works office at 541-296-5401 during the business day or 541-980-7703 after hours.

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