The Dalles Public Works Asks Residents To Keep Streets Clear Of Leaves

The City of The Dalles is asking residents to help keep streets safe this fall by properly disposing of leaves and keeping storm drains clear. Leaves can clog drains, cause flooding, and create slippery conditions when they freeze. Residents should not rake leaves into the street. Instead, compost them at home, use yard debris containers, or take them to the transfer station in compostable paper bags. Please remove large branches from roadways and park off the street during sweeping hours, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Dalles Disposal is also offering free leaf disposal throughout November, starting next Monday, for city residential customers. Bagged leaves are accepted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the transfer station on West First Street. Plastic bags are not accepted. For more information, call The Dalles Disposal at 541-298-5149.