The Dalles Partners With DocuPet For Licensing

The City of The Dalles says it is partnering with licensing, registration, and lost pet recovery service DocuPet to establish a modern licensing system. Through the new program, every official license includes a DocuPet tag and access to the complimentary HomeSafe 24/7 lost pet service.  If a pet becomes lost, owners can quickly create a Lost Pet Report, while community members who find a missing pet can use the tag to submit a Found Pet Report.  The City says DocuPet’s dispatch team is available around the clock to help reunite pets with their families, and it manage licensing more efficiently.  The City adds it will allow resources to be directed toward essential animal care and community programs.  All dogs in the City of The Dalles must be licensed and vaccinated against rabies.  Pet owners can learn more and register online at thedalles.docupet.com.

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