The City of The Dalles has lifted its voluntary Stage One water restriction advisory. City officials say recent fall rains have helped stabilize Crow Creek Reservoir, while groundwater supplies are helping meet demand. The voluntary conservation advisory began September 8th because of low snowpack, reduced reservoir inflows following the Grasshopper Fire, and delayed fall rainfall. City officials add that despite improving conditions, reservoir levels remain low. As of November 4th, Crow Creek Reservoir held about 54 million gallons, roughly 23 million gallons below the same time last year. The City is thanking residents who conserved water during the advisory. An end-of-season water update and conservation tips are available at thedalles.gov.