The Dalles Library HVAC Replacement Moves Forward

The Dalles City Council approved moving forward with replacement of the HVAC system at The Dalles-Wasco County Library in a 50-50 split with the library district as called for in their Intergovernmental Agreement, with the intent for the system to be installed this fall.  City Manager Matthew Klebes says the HVAC system at the library has been in need of being replaced for a long time, adding this is part of an effort for the City to reduce the amount of deferred maintenance that needs to be done.  The company AirX was awarded the contract of $423,640 to do the project, and the Library District was awarded a $115,000 state grant.  Klebes said the City had budgeted for the project in the upcoming fiscal year.

