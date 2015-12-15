The Dalles Issues Personal Fireworks Ban

The City of The Dalles has declared a state of emergency following Wasco County’s order banning fireworks due to fire-related safety concerns. As a result, the use of all fireworks is now prohibited within City limits. This prohibition includes lighting, igniting, or setting off any type of firework. The sale and possession of fireworks are not restricted under this order. The ban does not apply to commercial fireworks displays that are approved by local or state government, including the State Fire Marshal.