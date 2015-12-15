The Dalles Election Packets Available

Packets for candidates planning to run for office in The Dalles during the November election are available online and at the City Clerk’s office. The mayoral seat currently held by Rich Mays, City Council Position 1 occupied by Tim McGlothlin, and Council Position 3 represented by Scott Randall will be open for election. All have four-year terms. To qualify, candidates must be registered voters residing within the City limits for at least 12 months prior to the election. No candidate may run for more than one City office in a single election. The first day for candidates to file is this Wednesday, and the last day for incumbents is August 18 and for all others August 25. Further details on running for office are available on the City’s website at thedalles.org.