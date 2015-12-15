The Dalles Council Sets Dog License Fees

The Dalles City Council approved an updated municipal fee schedule this week, and it includes the cost of a dog license included in an ordinance passed last month. Cost for a one-year license will be $35 for unaltered dog, $25 for a dog that has been spayed or neutered, and $15 for altered dogs owned by military members and those over the age of 65. Mayor Rich Mays noted proceeds from the license will go to the Columbia Gorge Humane Society for shelter services. City officials added they support access to low cost spay and neuter services and encourages residents who need financial assistance to utilize the City’s low-cost spay and neuter program.