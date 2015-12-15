The Dalles Council Gets First Street Update

Community Development Director Joshua Chandler updated The Dalles City Council on progress towards the long-discussed First Street project. Chandler told the Council archaeological coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office is on-going, right-of-way and easement acquisitions are being completed, and they are finalizing coordination with Union Pacific Railroad. He adds they are trying to do the project in parallel with development of the Federal Street Plaza. Chandler noted since the First Street Project was conceived nearly twenty years ago, there has been 24 different City Councilors, five mayors, five community development directors, three city managers, and three public works directors.