The Dalles Council Approves Tourism Promotion Contract With Chamber

The Dalles City Council approved a three-year tourism promotion services contract with The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, coming after an ad hoc committee evaluated proposals from five applicants. City Manager Matthew Klebes told the Council the committee that did the evaluation work noted it was an opportunity to assess how tourism recruitment and destination management should occur in The Dalles. The contract calls for the Chamber to hire an Executive Tourism Director, and for the City and Chamber to create a Destination Development Plan. In other business, the Council approved moving forward with replacement of the HVAC system at The Dalles-Wasco County Library in a 50-50 split with the library district as called for in their Intergovernmental Agreement, with the intent for the system to be installed this fall.