The Dalles Council Approves Strategic Plan

The Dalles City Council approved its strategic plan for the next three years.  There are 126 goals included in the plan with seven different areas including public relations and community engagement, public infrastructure, fiscal sustainability, having a safe community, housing production, economic vitality, and workplace organization.  Mayor Rich Mays noted resiliency in economic development was a key part of the goals, particularly encouraging additions to the city’s economy that last for a significant amount of time.  Resiliency can also be applied to infrastructure, with Mays noting whatever they might do in that area, they want it be something that lasts.

 

