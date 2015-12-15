The Dalles Council Approves Latest Archaeology Amendment

The Dalles City Council has approved a fifth contract amendment with Archaeological Investigations Northwest for the First Street Streetscape project.

The nearly $147,000 amendment will pay for documentation and monitoring of previously unidentified archaeological features uncovered during excavation for a new retaining wall. Community Development Director Joshua Chandler told councilors most of the planned excavation has now been completed, reducing the likelihood of additional discoveries.

The Oregon Regional Solutions program helped secure expedited permits through the State Historic Preservation Office and reduce some project costs. Even so, archaeological expenses for the project have now more than doubled. Officials say details about the discoveries are being withheld to discourage artifact theft.