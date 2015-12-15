The Dalles City Officials Hear Buildable Lands & Economic Report

The Dalles City Council and Planning Commission received an overview of a proposed Economic Opportunities Analysis and Buildable Lands Inventory during a joint meeting.  The inventory done by the consulting firm Moore Iacofaro Goltsman estimated 204 acres of buildable land for employment available in The Dalles, but there was a large deficit of sites of 20 acres or more, and none in the 60 to 100 acre range.  MIG’s Matt Hastie said that’s a concern for economic development, as most business attraction efforts involve those sizes of properties.  Members of the two panels will give feedback over the next two weeks, and will receive a revised document after that.  The earliest the adoption process would begin is in October.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK