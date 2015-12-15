The Dalles City Officials Hear Buildable Lands & Economic Report

The Dalles City Council and Planning Commission received an overview of a proposed Economic Opportunities Analysis and Buildable Lands Inventory during a joint meeting. The inventory done by the consulting firm Moore Iacofaro Goltsman estimated 204 acres of buildable land for employment available in The Dalles, but there was a large deficit of sites of 20 acres or more, and none in the 60 to 100 acre range. MIG’s Matt Hastie said that’s a concern for economic development, as most business attraction efforts involve those sizes of properties. Members of the two panels will give feedback over the next two weeks, and will receive a revised document after that. The earliest the adoption process would begin is in October.