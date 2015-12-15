The Dalles Chamber Launches Holiday Drive

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul to launch a community-wide collection drive to provide food, clothing, and toys for families in need this holiday season. The drive will continue through December 11, seeking non-perishable food items, gently used coats, hats, and gloves of all sizes and types, and unwrapped new toys for all ages. Eleven different collection barrels have been set up at businesses around The Dalles to take donations, and there is a QR code at each site for those wishing to make monetary donations. They are located at Tonkin of the Gorge, US Market, 6th Street Station Food Cart Pod, Bargeway Pub & Catering, Columbia Gorge Honda & Toyota, Center Market, Sunshine Mill, Brick City Games, Meraki Beauty, Still Waters Massage & Esthetics, and LaGolosa Postre y mas.