The Dalles Chamber Celebrates Pink Friday

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating Pink Friday this week.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says Pink Friday was created a few years ago to help small women-owned businesses by shopping them before Black Friday the following week, and it has morphed into awareness of all small businesses.  Farquharson is once again emphasizing the importance of the holiday season for small businesses in the community.  She noted that Shop Small Saturday will be taking place on November 29, the day after Black Friday.

 

 

