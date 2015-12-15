The Dalles Bridge Closed While Police Talk Man Out Of Jumping

The Dalles Bridge was closed for about four hours on Monday as officers negotiated with a man threatening to jump off of the bridge.  The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday.  According to Oregon State Police reports, The Dalles Police Department received a report of a man threatening self-harm.  They located him at the bridge, and the man went over the bridge railing and threatened to jump.  Officers were eventually able to pull the man over the railing to safety.  The OSP says The Dalles Police took the man into custody on an officer hold and transported him to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge to be evaluated by crisis workers.  The OSP added the man was heavily intoxicated.  The Oregon Department of Transportation, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Mid-Columbia Center for Living, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue assisted in the incident.

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