Temps & Low Humidity Moderate Grasshopper Fire

Cooler temperatures and increased humidity helped moderate fire activity across portions of the Grasshopper Fire Wednesday, and control lines continued to hold along the southeast and southern edges. Fire officials say gusty winds continued to drive active fire behavior along the northeast and eastern edges, as the fire size moved to 85,114 acres, and containment stays at 20%. Near Rail Hollow, crews completed handline and conducted strategic firing operations overnight to address unburned pockets of fuel and reduce the potential for continued fire spread. Along the eastern edge, structural resources continued mopping up and securing areas around structures along Friend Road and in the Elliott Road area. In the Camp Baldwin area, installed handline has been plumbed with hoseline. Tactical patrols into Shadybrook continued to develop structural protection plans ahead of the fire area as a precaution should conditions change. Crews today will continue strengthening control lines on the east side of the fire, including installing dozer line in the Elliott Road area and tying together existing portions of handline. Aircraft will remain available to support ground operations. Structural resources will expand mop-up operations around structures today, working up to 100 feet from homes impacted by the fire to identify and eliminate hot spots and reduce the potential for rekindling. A community meeting on the fire is set for 6 p.m. at Dufur School, and it will be livestreamed on the Grasshopper Fire Facebook page.