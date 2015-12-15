Teenager Dies In Fall At Cape Horn

A 17-year-old died Wednesday in a fall over the embankment at the Cape Horn Lookout on Highway 14.  Skamania County first responders were contacted by the teen’s brother, who said he had attempted to make verbal contact with the fall victim without success.  Southwest Washington Region 4 Technical Rescue, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and Silver Star Search and Rescue teams responded to the location.  The 17-year-old was located, deceased, and extricated from the steep cliffside.  The manner of death was determined as accidental.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK