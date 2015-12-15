Teenager Dies In Fall At Cape Horn

A 17-year-old died Wednesday in a fall over the embankment at the Cape Horn Lookout on Highway 14. Skamania County first responders were contacted by the teen’s brother, who said he had attempted to make verbal contact with the fall victim without success. Southwest Washington Region 4 Technical Rescue, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and Silver Star Search and Rescue teams responded to the location. The 17-year-old was located, deceased, and extricated from the steep cliffside. The manner of death was determined as accidental.