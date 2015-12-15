Teenager Arrested In Shooting Death; Second Suspect Sought

A Hood River teenager has been taken into custody and a man is still being sought in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the area of 1695 Oak Street in Hood River in the early morning hours of January 17. The Hood River Police Department says the 16-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday, and booked and lodged at NORCOR on second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and other charges in the death of Yahir Castillo-Alvarez of Hood River. Police are also looking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect, 30-year-old Noel Hernandez of Hood River, who is wanted on second degree murder and first degree manslaughter charges. Police advised the public not to approach Hernandez and to contact law enforcement with any information. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Hood River Police Department Detective Ben Oka at 541-387-5257, or by email at b.oka@cityofhoodriver.gov.