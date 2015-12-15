TDPD Target Of Vandalism

The Dalles Police Department building was the target of vandalism on Monday night.  In a social media post, the department says an individual broke several glass doors at the department’s office and caused other minor damage.  Officers responded and took the person into custody for criminal mischief and burglary in the second degree.  That person was lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles.  The department said its facilities staff also responded, cleaned up the broken glass, and they experienced no disruption in service.

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