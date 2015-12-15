TDPD Reminds You That No Government Agency Will Ask You To Send Money

The Dalles Police Department is reminding everyone that at no point will a governmental agency ever reach out to you and ask you to send them money, including sending cash to a bank account in order to keep it secure. The department says the latest scam involves someone claiming to represent the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission and request you remove money from your account and wire it or deposit it into another account provided by them. They will also claim that your account shows you may be linked to some sort of criminal enterprise and by doing this, your money will be safe and secure, as it will be deposited into an FBI or some other federal law enforcement agency account. Police advise you to never click into pop up advertisements or warnings on your computer in regards to upgrades even if they seem legitimate. Always reach out to those companies via their official websites or by their official customer service numbers.