TDPD Detectives Receive Award

Detectives from The Dalles Police Department were awarded the Unit Citation for Excellence Award from The Oregon Police Officers Association at the organization’s annual awards ceremony on Friday. The award given to Austin Ell, Sam Perez, and Juan Castro was in recognition for their part in the capture of a homicide suspect from Hood River in April who was located after an extensive manhunt in The Dalles. The trio worked closely with other members of the Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team. They developed information that the suspect was attempting to obtain a handgun. Despite vague tips, cases of mistaken identity, and false leads, Ell located the suspect at a camp near downtown The Dalles. As officers responded, the suspect fled on a stolen bicycle. The Dalles Police officers swiftly apprehended him without the use of force. He was then turned over to the Mid-Columbia Major Crimes Team.