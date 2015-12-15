TDHS Student Honored In Media Contest

A student at The Dalles High School has earned a top prize in a media contest designed to increase awareness about workplace safety and health for young workers. The Oregon Young Employee Safety (O[yes]) Coalition, called on participants to create an ad – through a compelling graphic design or video – that captures the attention of teen workers and convinces them to take the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division’s heat-illness prevention online course. Zachary Wilde of The Dalles High School finished second in the graphic design category. The top three entries in each of the two media categories took home a cash prize, and the best of the submissions will be used in the coalition’s ads in its ongoing efforts to improve on-the-job safety and health protections for teens. Check out the contest submissions at youngemployeesafety.org.