TD Watershed Bill Passes House, Heads To Senate

A bill to transfer ownership of 150 acres of Forest Service land within The Dalles’ municipal watershed to the City of The Dalles was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.  It now heads to the Senate for consideration.  The City relies on its municipal watershed for 80% of its annual water supply, and owning the acreage will make it easier to expand the size of the Crow Creek Reservoir.   Mayor Rich Mays says the transfer will strengthen the City’s ability to protect water quality and improve system management.  Oregon Second District Congressman Cliff Bentz said the transfer was one of his highest priorities.

