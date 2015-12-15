TD Tourism Contract Includes Hiring Director

As part of its new tourism promotion contract with the City of The Dalles, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will be hiring an executive tourism director. Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson notes they had a tourism coordinator before the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will be different in that it is going to be a full-fledged director. Farquharson says the new director will be tasked with coming up with new campaigns to bring Gorge tourists further west. Farquharson says they will be seeking candidates that have experience working with Travel Oregon and destination marketing organizations.