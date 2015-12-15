TD Public Works To Clean Catch Basins In September

The Dalles Public Works crews will begin cleaning stormwater catch basins throughout the city next Tuesday, September 8. The work is expected to continue through October 2 and will help keep stormwater flowing efficiently through the city’s drainage system. Crews will work from the east side of town toward Dry Hollow Road during the week of September 8. The following week, work is expected to move from the west side toward Cherry Heights Road. Beginning September 21, crews plan to clean catch basins between Dry Hollow Road and Cherry Heights Road, south of Fourth Street. Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. City officials are asking residents to park in a way that keeps catch basins accessible during those hours. Temporary traffic controls may be in place while crews are working at individual catch basins.