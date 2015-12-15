TD Public Works Schedules Sewer Work On Federal Street

The Dalles Public Works will begin work on Monday to replace and upgrade a sewer main on Federal Street between East 1st and East 2nd. There will be a full closure of Federal Street between East 1st and the alley between East 1st and East 2nd from Monday through Friday of next week. Parking lots on East 1st will remain open and accessible. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The street will remain closed after work hours until the work is complete. Proceed with caution in that area during street closures.