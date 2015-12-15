TD Public Works Plans Chip Seal Work

Starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, The Dalles Public Works crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects. These chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location. Detours will be in place during work hours. Locations are varied throughout the City. A full list of projects and a 2026 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org. Proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.